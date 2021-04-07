News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

April 7th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Spring transition season continues to give us more of a Summer-like feel, as our mercury has risen into the mid to high 90s on this Wednesday.

Expect the ridge of high pressure well to the South to continue giving us similar feelings for the rest of the week.

By the coming weekend, a series of weaker disturbances will gradually chip away at our high temps.

We might even have a temporary stay in the 80s by next week.