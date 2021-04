As Seen on TV

April 2nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The temperature climb continues on "Good Friday", as our daytime mercury number rise into the low to high 90s spectrum.

The strengthening high pressure ridge will continue that rise to about 100 degrees by Easter Sunday.

Beyond that, expect the daytime highs to make a minor decline back into the 90s.