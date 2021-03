As Seen on TV

March 30th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A large scale low pressure system has allowed our 90-plus degree highs to slide back into the 80s, at least temporarily.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build from the West and progressively elevate our temperatures to potentially the high 90s by Easter weekend.

By the time we reach Easter Sunday, the ridge should begin to weaken and temps start backing down once again.