First Alert Forecast: Warmer days ahead

Breezy and windy conditions make way for above average temps across the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weather system passing by to our north today is causing breezy to locally windy conditions and a slight dip in temperatures. The rest of the week will be dominated by strong high pressure and warming temperatures. Well above normal temperatures are expected starting Thursday with forecast highs into the lower 90s. The warmest days of the week are likely to be Friday through Sunday with highs in the mid to possibly upper 90s