News 11 Weather Authority

March 25th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Our Thursday weather resembles what took place on Tuesday.

Another strong low pressure system has brought another round of high winds into our area, with wind gusts between 35 to 45 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service had instituted a Wind Advisory and a Blowing Dust Advisory through the afternoon hours and well into the evening.

We should continue to keep the cooler than normal weather through Friday, before temps start taking a sharp rise this coming weekend.