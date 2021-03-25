News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

March 24th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It is not uncommon to see the continuation of a Winter weather pattern in early Spring.

We are certainly continuing to enjoy it on this Wednesday, with winds briefly subsiding and temperatures remaining below normal.

The next upper level disturbance will bring almost a repeat of what we experienced on Tuesday; hefty winds, reduced visibility and cooler mercury.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory and a Blowing Dust Advisory for most of our area for much of Thursday.

We could get wind gusts as high as 30 to 45 miles per hour.