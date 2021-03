As Seen on TV

One more day of below average temps before a very noticeable change

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - Friday will bring yet another day of below temps and breezy to downright gusty conditions. Our local viewing area blowing dust and wind advisories were lifted at 8:00 p.m. tonight but we are not out of the woods just yet. Expect Saturday to be another breezy day with temps reaching the low 80's, the norm for this time of year.