Hollywood Minute: Grammy awards wrap up

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift broke Grammy records

(CNN) - A Grammy wrap up in this segment of "Hollywood Minute."

Billie eilish won her second straight record of the year trophy for "Everything I wanted."

Protest anthem "I can't breathe" was named song of the year.

Album of the year went to "Folklore" by Taylor Swift. She was the first woman to win that award three times.

Beyoncé also breaks a record as she received four Grammy's, which gave Beyoncé a career total of 28.