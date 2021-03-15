3D Printed Homes
There's a new kind of home going on the market that some say could change that trend
(CBS) - A new approach to building homes with technology has taken effect in some areas. SQ4D helps with home construction as a robot stacks layers upon layers of concrete from the ground up.
The printer can build about 40% of the structure and workers have to do the rest, the 40% can drastically lower construction costs.
Kirk Andersen, SQ4D Inc. Director of Operations said, ""This process can save you about 20% to 30% on an overall bill."
This unique technology can print geometry, curves, and do free-form.
Comments