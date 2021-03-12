First Alert Forecast: A cool weekend

As Seen on TV

A wind advisory is in effect until 11:00 p.m. Saturday night in the Ocotillo area

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Look for a cool and windy weekend with Saturday in the desert southwest looking for a high in the low 70's. We should be in the mid 70's come Sunday as winds start to die down. A wind advisory is in effect until 11:00 p.m. in the Western part of Imperial County near Ocotillo. Please be advised if you plan on traveling to and from San Diego County.