Another day of below average temps across the region with another opportunity for some light rain showers

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - A sagging low pressure system in the desert southwest continues to bring below average temps and possible rain. Sections of Imperial County could see up to a 60 percent chance of rain while the chance is lower in Yuma County at 40 percent. Temps will start a slow rise near the end of the weekend