Low pressure system brings below average temps and chances of rain to the region

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - Expect highs in the mid 60's over the next couple of days throughout the desert southwest as a low pressure system is pulling cool air from the East Pacific. Imperial County has a 50 percent chance of rain in some area. Nothing over a 10th of an inch is expected.