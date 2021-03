As Seen on TV

Wind and blowing dust advisories give way to cool temps across the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - A wind advisory is still in effect until 1:00 a.m. MST Wednesday morning. Wednesday across the Desert Southwest will continue to be breezy as temps will struggle to stay in the low to mid 70's. Imperial County could see some rain move in, the best day is a 50/50 shot on Thursday.