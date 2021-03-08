First Alert Forecast: Wind Advisory looms

As Seen on TV

Low pressure system settles into the area and brings gusty winds and cooler temps

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - After three straight days of above normal temps, a low pressure system makes its way into the Desert Southwest. A wind advisory for most of Imperial County will go into effect on Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. PST. The advisory is expected to stay in effect until midnight. Wind gusts could reach higher than 55 mph at times. The system will also push temps below average with Wednesday looking to be the coolest day if the week with temps in the mid to low 60's.