News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

March 3rd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - An upper level disturbance that is dishing out some rain in San Diego County has also spilled over into the Desert Southwest.

The Imperial Valley and even some parts of Yuma County got a small dose of either light precipitation or light sprinkles.

The wind impacts were more measurable, with gusts in the Yuma area alone exceeding 30 miles per hour.

The coolness effect of this system will stay with us on Thursday, with daytime highs peeking in the mid 70s.

The emergence of high pressure will raise our temperatures back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend.