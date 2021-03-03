News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

March 2nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We've managed to surge our temperatures up several degrees from only a 24 hour period, with the emergence of high pressure in the interior West.

A fast moving upper level low will bring noticeable effects to us on Wednesday, as wind speeds could top 30 miles per hour and daytime highs drop back into the mid 70s.

Most of Yuma and La Paz Counties will be under a Wind Advisory and Fire Weather Warning through most of Wednesday.

Our temps will likely rise into the 80's by the end of the week.