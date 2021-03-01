News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

March 1st, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We start the month of March off in a similar way we ended February; on a very cool note.

The latest upper level disturbance gave us our fair share of breezes and daytime highs in the 60s on Sunday, where our temps elevated into the low 70s on Monday.

Expect another day of rising temps, before another relatively strong system bring more wind and cooling our way by Wednesday.

Some parts of the Desert Southwest could even have a slight chance of light rain showers by then.