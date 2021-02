As Seen on TV

February 25th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A much cooler scenario is playing out for us here in the Desert Southwest because of a low pressure disturbance in the interior West.

We have had wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour and temperature drops close to 10 degrees.

Mercury numbers should rebound by 5 to 7 degrees within the next couple of days.