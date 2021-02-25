News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

February 24th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We had a 2nd consecutive day of daytime mercury soaring into the low to mid 80s.

Overnight tonight, we'll start to experience a transition with an upper level system making it's push into the interior West.

That movement will usher in enough winds to inspire the National Weather Service to institute a Wind Advisory for portions of Yuma and Imperial Counties from 11 pm Wednesday night to 11 am Thursday morning Mountain time.

Wind could gust as high as 40 to 55 miles per hour in some outlined areas.

By Thursday, we'll feel a significant temperature difference.

We'll drop our daytime highs temporarily into the low 70s, before we get a gradual rise into the coming weekend.