Late February Warm-up!

February 22nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure from the West begins to strengthen on this Monday.

This will allow our daytime high mercury numbers to rise back into the low 80s through Wednesday.

An upper level development will work it's way into the Intermountain West by Thursday and help create a wind event that will allow for gusts to vary from 20 to 35 miles per hour.

Don't rule out any sort of Wind Advisories for our area for Thursday.

Consequently, the presence of that disturbance will bring our high temps back down into the low 70s temporarily