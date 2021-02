As Seen on TV

February 19th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After our latest disturbance, we're ending our work-week with near normal temperatures.

The mid-70's daytime highs should rise into the low 80's for Saturday, with high pressure trying to build back into our area from the Pacific.

By Sunday, we should feel the mercury drop back into the 70's daytime high realm because of another low pressure system due to effect much of the West and interior West.