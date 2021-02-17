Up and down forecast!

As Seen on TV

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As much of the nation braces through a massive arctic system, we in the Desert Southwest are getting the side blessings from it.

Light breezes and daytime highs barely touching up to 70 degrees will be even a little chillier for Thursday.

But, it could be the final time we have mercury this cool for this season.

Pacific high pressure will emerge by Friday and bring our daytime highs up into the low 80s temporarily.

A few weaker systems will keep our temps in check until the 80 degree weather returns for a longer period of time come next week!