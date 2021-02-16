Skip to Content
Breezes prevail for this week

February 15th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A recent shift in weather pattern has allowed a series of disturbances to bring us near normal temperatures and breezes that have ranged from 20-30 miles per hour.

The Western end of Imperial County that includes Ocotillo will be under a Wind Advisory through noontime on Tuesday.

Beyond this, expect more wind gusts to effect the Desert Southwest, due to more low pressure systems expected to roll through the West for about another week.

We could then see a significant warm-up by late February.

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

