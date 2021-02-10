Warm-up ahead!

As Seen on TV

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Despite a weak trough rolling the Southwest U.S., we didn't notice much of a difference compared to our recent wave of "above normal" temperatures.

Wednesday's high temperatures of the mid to high 70's will likely raise up further into the low 80's by Thursday, thanks to a persistent ridge of high pressure in the East Pacific.

Beyond that, expect breezy conditions to help gradually lower our mercury back to near normal levels by Valentines Day on Sunday.