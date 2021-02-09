Slight mercury dip coming

As Seen on TV

February 9th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Overnight cloud build-up in our area has translated to a mostly cloudy to overcast Tuesday with minimal temperature changes.

An approaching trough of weak low pressure won't even drop our temperatures for Wednesday.

If anything, the daytime highs will continue to rise into the higher 70's through Thursday before another system gives us a minimal drop by the end of the week.

High pressure anchored in the East Pacific will continue to act as our warmth influence for the foreseeable future.