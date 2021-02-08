Murky skies with continued dry feelings arriving.

As Seen on TV

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The effects latest wave of high pressure is about to take a minor hit, with a weak disturbance rolling into the West.

This will increase our cloud coverage overnight to the point where mostly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday.

The lack of moisture association with this system will next to nothing to bring any rain chances to our area.

Above normal highs should continue through the rest of the week, before another low pressure system could give us a shot of some rain by as soon as the upcoming weekend.

Until then, expect clear to mostly clear skies with daytime highs ranging from the high 70s to the low 80s.