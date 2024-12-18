Warmer than normal temperatures continue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure will keeps us warm and dry in the Desert Southwest for the rest of the week.

The majority of the country will also be experiencing well above average temperatures for December for us we will be trending about 10 degrees warmer than normal for the next 6-10 days.

We will see a few passing clouds with highs near the 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures will cool down by a few degrees for the holiday, but still going to above average

As of now, we are looking to have warm and dry weather for Christmas, which is still fantastic!