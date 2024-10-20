Rapid warming trend set to return to Desert Southwest this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a stretch of cooler temperatures due to a low-pressure system, the region is set to warm up once again as high pressure builds back in early this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts a rapid warming trend starting Monday, with daytime highs across Yuma and other lower desert areas climbing back into the 90s by Tuesday.

By Wednesday, temperatures could reach the mid to upper 90s and are expected to remain at those levels through the weekend.

Sunday will mark the last day of widespread temperatures near 100 degrees. Beginning Monday, only a few locations may touch the triple digits, as a weak weather system brings higher humidity levels to the region.

Humidity levels are expected to rise from the current range of 5-10% on Sunday afternoon to 8-15% by Monday. Overnight, humidity will recover significantly, with some parts of Yuma and Imperial Counties experiencing levels as high as 50-70% as the system moves through.

Breezy conditions are anticipated by Sunday night, particularly in Imperial County.

The warming trend is expected to continue throughout the week, bringing typical desert weather back to the region.

Stay tuned for further updates on the week's forecast and any significant weather changes ahead.