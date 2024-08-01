CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma volleyball promotes former Kings star to head coach

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Isabel Ponce, a former varsity volleyball player with Kofa, lands a promotion on the Yuma coaching staff after being an assistant last year, and how the community is remembering former Arizona Western and Yuma Catholic football coach Tony Mitchell, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.