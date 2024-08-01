CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma volleyball promotes former Kings star to head coach
A former Kofa volleyball star lands a new role as Criminals head coach, and we remember former Arizona Western and Yuma Catholic football coach Tony Mitchell
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Isabel Ponce, a former varsity volleyball player with Kofa, lands a promotion on the Yuma coaching staff after being an assistant last year, and how the community is remembering former Arizona Western and Yuma Catholic football coach Tony Mitchell, all in Wednesday's sportscast.