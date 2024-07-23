Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Wyatt and Waylon

The Humane Society of Yuma
July 22, 2024 3:57 PM
Published 10:44 AM

An adorable doggie duo who are super sweet and looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pets of the week. 

Meet Wyatt and Waylon! 

Wyatt is 1 year old and Waylon is approximately 3 years old. 

They are both male cattle dogs and each weigh about 40 lbs. 

Wyatt and Waylon have great personalities and a positive energy level. 

They are also very treat motivated and act housetrained. 

Wyatt and Waylon can be adopted together or separately. 

Wyatt and Waylon both have the unique ability to use their quiet voice while barking.

Come visit Wyatt and Waylon at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Wyatt, Waylon, or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

