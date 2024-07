YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Monsoonal moisture is around a large ridge of high pressure within the region, which will keep our dew points elevated and hotter temperatures this week.

With the extra moisture sticking around temperatures are trending cooler, but it's actually feeling hotter than the actual air temperature.

Temperatures will be above normal levels throughout the week, with increasing rain chances later in the week.