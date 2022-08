Both the President and First Lady are double vaccinated and boosted.

It happened earlier this month with President Joe Biden.

Then on August 24, while in Delaware Biden tested positive again.

She was treated and isolated for 5 days.

Biden first tested positive on August 15 while vacationing in South Carolina.

She was set to return to Washington on Tuesday.

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 after 5 days of isolation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.