Judge blocks abortion ban in medical emergencies

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) -A federal judge on Wednesday blocked enforcement of Idaho's abortion ban in situations where it conflicts with medical laws

The ban was set to take effect today.

The challenge is based on the emergency medical treatment and active labor act.

It requires some medical providers to give emergency care to pregnant women even if they can't pay.

The Justice department says Idaho's abortion ban criminalizes abortion care that physicians are obligated to offer in medical emergencies under the law.

The Idaho Attorney General's office declined to comment about possibly appealing the order.