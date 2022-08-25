Skip to Content
DHS shuts down ‘disinformation’ board

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security's has shut down the disinformation board.

The board was originally intended for activities related to disinformation aimed at the U.S. public.

But there was intense backlash that forced it to be put on hold.

An expert on Russian disinformation, resigned at that time due to uncertainty.

GOP lawmakers accused her of being biased 

Even though the board no longer exists, DHS officials say they will continue the fight against disinformation that undermines America's security.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Chelsie Burroughs

CNN

