Snapchat agrees to pay $35m in a class-action lawsuit

( KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Snapchat users up north could be eligible for some money.

Snap incorporation --has agreed to pay 35 million dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit.

The defendant accuses Snapchat of using its photo filters to scan a person's facial features and collect "data" without consent.

This is a violation of privacy.

Any Illinois resident who used the feature between November 17, 2015, could be eligible for part of the settlement.

But they would have to submit a claim by November 5th.

The settlement still needs to be approved by a district court.