Snapchat agrees to pay $35m in a class-action lawsuit
( KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Snapchat users up north could be eligible for some money.
Snap incorporation --has agreed to pay 35 million dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit.
The defendant accuses Snapchat of using its photo filters to scan a person's facial features and collect "data" without consent.
This is a violation of privacy.
Any Illinois resident who used the feature between November 17, 2015, could be eligible for part of the settlement.
But they would have to submit a claim by November 5th.
The settlement still needs to be approved by a district court.