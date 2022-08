(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - More information about the January sixth riot on the u-s capitol was released.

In this video you see senator Chuck Schumer being escorted from the senate floor as rioters storm into the building.

According to court filings, Schumer came nearly face to face with one of the members of the "proud boys."

They quickly evacuated and the proud boy member never got close enough to Schumer to do potential harm.