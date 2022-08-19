Other parts of the U.S. are having droughts problems

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - We are not the only section of the united states that's having a problem with water droughts.

Other states in the northeast part of the country are also struggling with extremely dry conditions.

Brown grass is the norm this year across much of the country.

Mandatory water conservation orders including specific days and times for watering are in effect.

Crops have dried up and irrigation is almost out of the question.

A water reservation in massachusetts is the main source for drinking water. Levels have been low before but water levels this summer have dropped to a crisis level.

Officials say if the levels continue to drop they're going to have issues meeting the needs of fire-fighting, sanitary use like toilet flushing and possibly even drinking water.

In new york residents are being asked to conserve water anyway they can ... Which means keeping the lawns dry.

People will only be allowed to water them twice a week on specific days and hours

Restaurants have been asked to not offer customers water.