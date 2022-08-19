Annual drug overdoses jump 44% since pandemic

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - New data shows drug overdoses in the u-s have increased since the start of the pandemic.

According to the cdc..from march 2021 to march 2022, more than 109-thousand people died from an overdose

That's a 44-percent jump.

It shows overdoses of synthetic opioids account for most of deaths.

The white house office of national drug control policy says overdose death have slowed down...

That may be thanks to narcan,

But the u-s is still dealing with an epidemic.

The office says the government is working to reduce the supply of drugs... And expand access to harm reduction and treatment.