Walmart streaming service competes with Netflix and Disney plus
(KYMA, KECY) - Watch out Netflix and Disney plus.. There's a new streaming kid on the block, and it's name is Wal-Mart!
Well... It's not exactly new.
In an effort to compete with amazon prime, the Wal-Mart plus is now offering subscribers access to the paramount plus streaming service.
It's a component amazon prime has had for some time with its own video streaming service.
The deal will likely attract more wal-mart plus subscribers... And boost paramount plus' audience numbers.
Packaging streaming services has become a trend as competition in the market heats up.