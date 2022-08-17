Skip to Content
Walmart streaming service competes with Netflix and Disney plus 

(KYMA, KECY) - Watch out Netflix and Disney plus.. There's a new streaming kid on the block, and it's name is Wal-Mart!

Well... It's not exactly new.

In an effort to compete  with amazon prime, the Wal-Mart plus is now offering subscribers access to the paramount plus streaming service.

It's a component amazon prime has had for some time with its own video streaming service.

The deal will likely attract more wal-mart plus subscribers... And boost paramount plus' audience numbers.

Packaging streaming services has become a trend as competition in the market heats up.

