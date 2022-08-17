FDA to enable access to over counter hearing aids

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A significant milestone for people with hearing loss:

Hearing aids will be available *over the counter soon.

Starting in October -- people over the age of 18 with mild to moderate hearing impairment can buy certain hearing aids from stores or online -- for less money.

The f-d-a just finalized a rule to make it happen -- and it's a big deal.

Health experts say hearing loss is extremely common but insurance doesn't always cover hearing aids and they cost a lot of money --