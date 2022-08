(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Amazon employees in California --hoping to get better pay and working conditions--walked off the job Monday.

In an online post, amazon workers united group said about 15o workers took part in the walkout.

But amazon says only 74 people stopped working.

Organizers say they have more than 800 signatures asking for the pay wage to go from 17 dollars to 22 dollars an hour, blaming rising rent cost for the reason.