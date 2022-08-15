Skip to Content
Helmets can prevent traumatic brain injuries

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A new study finds that helmets significantly reduce the risk of traumatic brain injuries.

According to an updated policy statement from health officials, helmets should be worn while participating in recreational sports.

Sports such as bicycling, snow sports, and ice skating.

Bicycling  is considered one of the leading causes of sports-related head injuries.

A 2012 study showed that 42 percent of children ages 5 through 17  always wore a helmet and 31-percent never wore one.

The organization recommends that children, teen ,and their adult caregivers should wear a helmet during participation in recreational sports in order to prevent traumatic brain injures.

They say that helmets should be replaced if involved in a crash, if they are damaged, or outgrown.

