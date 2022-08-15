Brittney Griner files appeal

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Brittney Griner's defense team has filed an appeal against her Russian drug conviction.

The US Basketball star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling charges.

Griner was arrested at a moscow airport in February after cannabis vape was found in her luggage.

She plead guilty to the charges but said she made an "honest mistake" by entering Russia with cannabis oil which is illegal in the country.

The U.S Government maintains that the athlete was wrongfully detained and has offered to exchange her for a Russian arms dealer serving a prison sentence in the united states.