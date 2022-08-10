Republican representative cell phone was seized

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - Republican representative Scott Perry says the FBI has seized his cell phone.

In a statement provided to NBC, Perry said that he was "outraged, but not surprised that the FBI would seize the phone of a sitting member of congress".

He went on to say that his phone contains information about his legislative and political activities and private discussions with family members and friends.....none of which, he says, are the "government's business"

Perry has been a target of for the January 6 house select committee that is investigating the attack on the u.s. Capitol.

The Pennsylvania representative was in constant contact with trump days and weeks leading up to the attack.