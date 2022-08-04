Skip to Content
CDC easing covid recommendations for schools

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The CDC is expected to update its covid-19 guidelines.

Cnn obtained a preview of the plans -- which could be released as early as this week.

The agency is set to ease quarantine recommendations for unvaccinated people exposed to the virus.

Instead of staying home for five days... They can go out with a mask, and test themselves at least five days after exposure.

Those with symptoms should continue to isolate themselves.

The agency is also planning to de-emphasize six feet of social distancing and regular testing in schools.

These changes are still being discussed among experts

