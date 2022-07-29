(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - July 29th is national lipstick day.

Lipstick has been used by famous historical figures like Winston Churchill and maybe even George Washington.

But the cosmetic item hasn't always been seen a positive light.

The British Parliament banned lipstick in 1770, saying that it could trick men into marriage.

In the past lipstick has even sometimes contained poisonous materials.

Today most people like to use lipstick to make a statement or pull an outfit together.

If you decide to celebrate national lipstick day, you won't be celebrating alone.

Ulta and Sephora stores are running deals on many lip products.

And Maybelline is planning a pop up event and some fun social media surprises for the holiday.