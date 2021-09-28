Man who killed 5 in Capital Gazette shooting gets multiple life sentences

CNN - national



By Kiely Westhoff and Jason Hanna, CNN

A man who killed five employees of Maryland’s Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to spend the rest of his life in jail, prosecutors say.

Jarrod Ramos was sentenced to five life sentences without parole, plus one life sentence, plus 345 years, according to Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney spokesperson Tia Lewis.

All sentences will run consecutively, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Ramos walked into the Capital Gazette offices in June 2018 and opened fire, killing five staffers. Two others were injured.

A jury on July 15 found that Ramos was criminally responsible for the attack, rejecting his plea of insanity.

Ramos had pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible in October 2019 to 23 counts, including murder, setting up this year’s trial, at which a jury was asked to determine his mental state at the time of the shooting.

The trial began in late June following delays for a variety of reasons, including Covid-19, the Capital Gazette reported. The jury needed less than two hours to reach its verdict.

Heading into this week’s sentencing, Ramos faced five life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus one additional life sentence for attempted murder as well as lengthy sentences for gun charges.

CNN’s Connor Spielmaker and Kay Jones contributed to this report.