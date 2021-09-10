TSA increases mask penalties for airlines passengers

Video

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The TSA is hiking fines for travelers who refuse to follow a federal mask mandate for air travel.

The transportation security administration is doubling those fines as a part of President Biden's new strategy to fight the Coronavirus.

The new penalties will range from $100 to $500 for first offenders and $1,000 to $3,000 for second offenders.

These new fines will go into effect Friday.

The fines are just one part of the new Covid-19 strategy the President announced Thursday.