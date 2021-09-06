Video

MEXICALI, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, government officials in Mexicali said bridge repairs will continue this week. Repairs to the sunken bridge are being made four months after it was placed under review.



Work began last week on the upper part of the bridge and on the lower part of the metal structure. The director of the Public Works Department said that at the end of October, the bridge will be ready to fully re-open.

“two shifts are being worked on the bridge, from morning to 7 in the afternoon, the structure is being repaired underneath the bridge and demolitions of the concrete slab have already been carried out on top, progress is being made we have been working since the week past and we hope that we will finish in october to open the road completely," said Georgina Wilhelmy, the director of the Mexicali Public Works Department.

The popular bypass connects boulevards and streets to the border with the United States, as well as roads in both San Felipe and San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

Wilhelmy added that crews are working quickly to finish the project to keep people safe and reduce traffic, all before the next change of government in the city.

That's because it will be up to the next administration to continue making repairs to the city's deteriorated roads and bridges.