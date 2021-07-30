The ‘baffling’ thing about UFO tech that has security experts worried

cnn-other

By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

Good Samaritans break a truck’s windows, an abandoned husky finds happiness, and a sandstorm engulfs a city. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Highway heroes

Drivers on an Atlanta highway worked together to break into a slow-moving truck after realizing the man behind the wheel was unconscious. The man’s wife told people on the scene that he was hospitalized but is doing better.

Huskily ever after

A heartbreaking video went viral after a husky was abandoned on the side of the road and chased after his owner’s car. A family who saw the video reached out to foster the dog and says they are now complete thanks to the new furry addition.

Silver screen to security threat?

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s report into unidentified aerial phenomena — or UFOs — highlights what could be possible threats to US airspace. Former intelligence and security officials help break down how UFOs pose a national security risk.

Sandstorm sweeps through city

A sandstorm as high as 328 feet hit Dunhuang City in northwestern China. Local police imposed traffic controls on the city’s expressway as visibility was dramatically reduced.

Teen fights off 12-foot-long crocodile

18-year-old Kiana Hummel was on vacation at resort in Mexico when she was attacked by a 12-foot-long crocodile. Hummel describes the attack from the hospital where she is recovering.

